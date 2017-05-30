Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces involved in flooding relief
Ottawa and Quebec have announced the presence of Canadian Forces troops in the province to help with flooding relief is coming to an end. Officials held a news conference today in the western Quebec community of Gatineau to go over some of the numbers relating to unprecedented flooding in the province this year.
