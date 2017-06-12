No criminal record for former Island Storm player who fractured victim's collarbone
A former Island Storm basketball player who punched a man in the head at a bar in an assault that left the victim with a fractured collarbone was given a conditional discharge Friday. Brent Jennings, 28, appeared before Judge John Douglas in provincial court in Charlottetown for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to assault causing bodily harm.
