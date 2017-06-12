New sports academy planned for Charlottetown
Mount Academy is starting with a focus on hockey, but the school's founder Kenny MacDougall says other sports could be added if there's enough interest. It will be the first institution of its kind on the Island - a main factor when founder Kenny MacDougall started thinking about setting it up.
