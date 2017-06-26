Necropsy needed to determine cause of right whale deaths: Wildlife pathologist
Wildlife pathologist Pierre-Yves Daoust says it's important to get one of carcasses of the 6 right whales to shore for a necropsy. A marine mammal expert at the Atlantic Veterinary College said timing is critical in the exploration of why so many North Atlantic right whales have died in the last couple of weeks.
