Nautican to Ship First IPU from Prince Edward Island

The Nautican Research and Development manufacturing facility in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, said it is now ready to ship the facility's first Integrated Propulsion Unit to a client in Alaska. "Nautican is another excellent example of an emerging advanced marine technology company finding success right here on Prince Edward Island," said PEI Minister of Economic Development and Tourism, Heath MacDonald, who was on site with Nautican representatives to review the Ocean Series Class 200 IPU system prior to shipment.

Prince Edward Island

