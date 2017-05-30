Narragansett blows up toteboard

Narragansett blows up toteboard

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: HarnessLink.com

Narragansett was the longest shot on the board but delivered late in the mile to win in 1:56.2 for trainer-driver Jason Hughes and owner Foxyhall Racing of Summerside, PE. The eight-year-old son of Rocknroll Hanover sat the pylons as Elm Grove Kaboom laid down front end fractions of 28.3, 58.3 and 1:27.1, while fighting off the first over advance of heavy post time favorite Eagle Jolt .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls Sun why no car bridge 2 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May 26 Mother Nature 1
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May 10 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr '17 r Syrians in Meaford 1
News LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown Apr '17 lotsa letters not... 1
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr '17 Crawford 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,533,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC