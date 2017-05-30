Narragansett blows up toteboard

Narragansett was the longest shot on the board but delivered late in the mile to win in 1:56.2 for trainer-driver Jason Hughes and owner Foxyhall Racing of Summerside, PE. The eight-year-old son of Rocknroll Hanover sat the pylons as Elm Grove Kaboom laid down front end fractions of 28.3, 58.3 and 1:27.1, while fighting off the first over advance of heavy post time favorite Eagle Jolt .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.