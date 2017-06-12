Murder suspect told Mounties he didn'...

Murder suspect told Mounties he didn't know where God put two-year-old's body

14 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

The man charged in the murders of three people including a two-year-old girl told police the little one was in heaven, but he didn't know where God had put her body. An Amber Alert had been issued for Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, when police spoke with Derek Saretzky in 2015, believing he was a suspect.

