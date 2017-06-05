Montreal's mayor announces new rules ...

Montreal's mayor announces new rules for horse-drawn carriage rides

The Guardian

The new rules will limit how long the horses can work and in what temperatures, and ensure the horses get regular veterinary care. Some animal welfare groups have been calling for a total ban on the carriage rides, saying it's dangerous and unhealthy to have horses in urban areas.

Prince Edward Island

