Missing Summerside man is located safe and sound

17 hrs ago

The Summerside Police Service would like to advise the public that Thane Milligan, who was earlier the subject of a missing person's report, has been found safe. Mr. Milligan contacted police Saturday evening after being made aware that there was a public appeal for information on his whereabouts.

