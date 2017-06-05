Mi'kmaq Confederacy files injunction against Mill River Resort

Prince Edward Island's Mi'kmaq chiefs and the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. have filed for an interim injunction against the new owner of the Mill River Resort, Don McDougall, as part of an ongoing dispute over the province's controversial Mill River deal. The chiefs and the confederacy claim they were not properly consulted on the deal, as required by law, and filed for a judicial review of the sale of Mill River to McDougall in February.

