Mi'kmaq Confederacy files injunction ...

Mi'kmaq Confederacy files injunction against Mill River Resort

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Prince Edward Island's Mi'kmaq chiefs and the Mi'kmaq Confederacy of P.E.I. have filed for an interim injunction against the new owner of the Mill River Resort, Don McDougall, as part of an ongoing dispute over the province's controversial Mill River deal. The chiefs and the confederacy claim they were not properly consulted on the deal, as required by law, and filed for a judicial review of the sale of Mill River to McDougall in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Several premiers heading south of the border to... Wed Tory 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls Jun 4 why no car bridge 2 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May 26 Mother Nature 1
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May 10 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr '17 r Syrians in Meaford 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,147 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC