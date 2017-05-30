Marie Kenny receives top Women's Institute award
Marie Kenny, middle, receives the Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Canadian Woman of the Year award Saturday in Summerside. The award is handed out every year by the Federated Women's Institutes of Canada to a woman who demonstrates excellence "from leadership to social change, from local to global reach, across multiple sectors."
