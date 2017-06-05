Man rescued from rocks in Cavendish suffered broken bones
'When we got him, he was on the bottom of the cliff, on the rocks,' says New Glasgow Fire Chief Jason Peters. A man walking alone along the north shore in Orby Head, P.E.I., in the Cavendish area was rescued by a local fire department Sunday afternoon after he was able to call 911.
