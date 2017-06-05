Man gets 90 days in P.E.I. jail for sexually assaulting intoxicated victim in her bed
A P.E.I. man who said he was asleep when he rubbed himself against his victim in her bed was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail for sexual assault. James Patrick Doyle, 19, appeared before Chief Judge Nancy Orr in provincial court in Charlottetown for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to the offence.
