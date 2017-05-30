Man driving double speed limit gets big jail time for fatal accident
A P.E.I. man who was driving his truck at double the speed limit when he hit a woman's car in a fatal accident two years ago was sentenced this morning to two years less one day in jail. Gregory William Lunn appeared before P.E.I. Supreme Court Justice Ben Taylor in Charlottetown for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death.
