Maine choir to share stage with Island's Fiddlers' Sons
The First Parish Choir of Brunswick, Maine will be performing with Fiddler's Sons on June 26 at the Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner. The Island folk group Fiddler's Sons is about to release their 20th anniversary album, and to celebrate they're sharing the stage with a special guest.
