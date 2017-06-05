Long-awaited Confederation Quilt makes its debut in Hampton
The Confederation Quilt, which will be on display at the Kings County Museum in Hampton, is made of hundreds of silk and velvet scraps and edged with a grey ruffle. A crazy quilt created from the silk and velvet dresses women wore to Charlottetown Conference balls in 1864 is finally being unveiled this Saturday at Kings County Museum in Hampton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun 4
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC