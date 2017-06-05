Long-awaited Confederation Quilt make...

Long-awaited Confederation Quilt makes its debut in Hampton

49 min ago

The Confederation Quilt, which will be on display at the Kings County Museum in Hampton, is made of hundreds of silk and velvet scraps and edged with a grey ruffle. A crazy quilt created from the silk and velvet dresses women wore to Charlottetown Conference balls in 1864 is finally being unveiled this Saturday at Kings County Museum in Hampton.

Prince Edward Island

