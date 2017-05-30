Liquor license suspended for Hopyard Beer Bar in Charlottetown
The Prince Edward Island Liquor Control Commission are satisfied that a violation took place under Section 40. of the liquor Control Act that says, "No person shall knowingly sell, give or otherwise supply liquor to any person under the age of nineteen years." The Hopyard Beer Bar, located at 151 Kent Street in Charlottetown, has been suspended for three days and will not serve alcohol unless with a meal in the dining room, which may continue to observe normal hours of operation.
