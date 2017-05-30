Liquor license suspended for Hopyard ...

Liquor license suspended for Hopyard Beer Bar in Charlottetown

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

The Prince Edward Island Liquor Control Commission are satisfied that a violation took place under Section 40. of the liquor Control Act that says, "No person shall knowingly sell, give or otherwise supply liquor to any person under the age of nineteen years." The Hopyard Beer Bar, located at 151 Kent Street in Charlottetown, has been suspended for three days and will not serve alcohol unless with a meal in the dining room, which may continue to observe normal hours of operation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls 22 hr why no car bridge 2 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May 26 Mother Nature 1
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May 10 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr '17 r Syrians in Meaford 1
News LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown Apr '17 lotsa letters not... 1
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... Apr '17 Crawford 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,139 • Total comments across all topics: 281,530,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC