Limited emergency services at Western Hospital this holiday weekend

The Collaborative Emergency Centre at the Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I. will be closed overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. from Friday to Sunday. There will be limited access to overnight emergency health services at Western Hospital this Canada Day weekend in Alberton, P.E.I. According to the P.E.I. government, the limited access is due to a "temporary lack of nursing and physician coverage."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.