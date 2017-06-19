Know your breast density, women couns...

Know your breast density, women counselled

18 min ago Read more: CBC News

Women need to know more about their own bodies when it comes to breast cancer diagnosis, says a woman lobbying on P.E.I. Sharon MacNeill is calling for more information and screening options for women with dense breasts. Dense breasts have more glandular and fibrous tissue, which can make it harder for radiologists to see cancer.

Prince Edward Island

