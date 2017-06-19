Kindred spirits onstage and off: Bosom friends celebrated in book
A soon-to-be-launched book will celebrate the friendship of two P.E.I. girls who came to play fictional friends Anne Shirley and Diana Barry in Anne of Green Gables: The Musical at the Charlottetown Festival. Gracie Findlay and Glenda Landry were on the stage for many years in the 1970s and 1980s in the iconic P.E.I. roles.
