Kindred spirits onstage and off: Bosom friends celebrated in book

A soon-to-be-launched book will celebrate the friendship of two P.E.I. girls who came to play fictional friends Anne Shirley and Diana Barry in Anne of Green Gables: The Musical at the Charlottetown Festival. Gracie Findlay and Glenda Landry were on the stage for many years in the 1970s and 1980s in the iconic P.E.I. roles.

