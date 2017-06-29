Jail time for P.E.I. drunk driver with high alcohol readings
A P.E.I. man whose blood alcohol more than three times the legal limit was sentenced Monday to seven days in jail. John Gerard Doyle, 59, appeared before Chief Judge Nancy Orr in provincial court in Charlottetown where he pleaded guilty to failing the breathalyzer.
