Island's blueberry growers face tough decisions
Prince Edward Island's wild blueberry growers are bracing for what could be a year or more of money-losing operations. John Handrahan, president of the P.E.I. Wild Blueberry Growers Association said growers have already been advised their price this year will not likely be as good as last year.
