Island students take home 8 medals at...

Island students take home 8 medals at Skills Canada competition

24 min ago

PEI's Skills Canada 2017 team gets ready to head to Winnipeg last week for the national competition. Island students ages 18 to 35 took home medals in cabinetmaking, baking, hair styling and more at a national competition in Winnipeg last week.

Prince Edward Island

