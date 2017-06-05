Island students take home 8 medals at Skills Canada competition
PEI's Skills Canada 2017 team gets ready to head to Winnipeg last week for the national competition. Island students ages 18 to 35 took home medals in cabinetmaking, baking, hair styling and more at a national competition in Winnipeg last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Mon
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun 4
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr '17
|lotsa letters not...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC