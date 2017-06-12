Island songwriters 'chill out' on first album together
P.E.I. singer/songwriters Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling will release their first album together June 16. Island singers and songwriters Kinley Dowling and Dennis Ellsworth are releasing their first album together after years of collaborating together. "We did a tour of Holland in February and we've recorded together on different things for seven or eight years now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun 4
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC