Island service groups invited to apply for wellness grants
Applications by not-for-profit and non-government organizations, municipal communities, post-secondary institutions, home and school associations and community groups can be made at www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/health-and-wellness/what-wellness-grant-program until June 30. There were many successful projects awarded grants in 2016, including one which helped teach self-care tools to caregivers in West Prince and another which assisted Pride P.E.I. in starting a support program for LGBTQ+ youth in the areas of mental health, healthy eating, and tobacco and alcohol use.
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun 4
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
