Island service groups invited to apply for wellness grants

Applications by not-for-profit and non-government organizations, municipal communities, post-secondary institutions, home and school associations and community groups can be made at www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/health-and-wellness/what-wellness-grant-program until June 30. There were many successful projects awarded grants in 2016, including one which helped teach self-care tools to caregivers in West Prince and another which assisted Pride P.E.I. in starting a support program for LGBTQ+ youth in the areas of mental health, healthy eating, and tobacco and alcohol use.

