Island Matters launches New Horizons project

9 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

With funding from the federal New Horizons for Seniors program, volunteers from Island Matters and other rug hooking groups are travelling across P.E.I. to offer instructions in the traditional craft of rug hooking and give workshops in the care of hooked mats. In addition, the group will also send out teams of volunteers to carry on the work of the P.E.I. Rug Registry.

Prince Edward Island

