Internet infrastructure upgrades coming to north shore Resort Municipality
Much-needed internet service upgrades are coming to the Resort Municipality of Stanley Bridge, Hope River, Bayview, Cavendish and North Rustico, the province and federal government announced Saturday. The upgrades will improve service along Route 6 from Bayview into Stanley Bridge, and a section of Reid Road and Seawood Estates.
