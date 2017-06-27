History's half-man: How a top public ...

History's half-man: How a top public servant was snubbed in this famous Canadian photo

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The Citizen asked Randy Boswell, a longtime Ottawa journalist and Carleton University professor, to reconstruct life in the capital on the day Canada was born. The history specialist dug into archives and old newspapers, unearthing a series of long-overlooked stories that shed fresh light on Confederation's first 24 hours and some of the people whose lives were touched by the events of that landmark day 150 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Several premiers heading south of the border to... Jun 7 Tory 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls Jun 4 why no car bridge 2 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May '17 Mother Nature 1
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May '17 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr '17 r Syrians in Meaford 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,873 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC