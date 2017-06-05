Highway 103 lobster - not ripe for th...

Highway 103 lobster - not ripe for the picking?

The owner of the lobster plant that $500,000 worth of lobster were heading to when a truck overturned near Port Mouton - spilling it's entire load into the ditch - says people taking the lobster was unacceptable. Fisher Direct is a lobster wholesaler based in Shag Harbour.

Prince Edward Island

