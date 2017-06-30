Gulf of St. Lawrence whale deaths a 'mortality disaster,' American expert says
The deaths of six right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence are a "mortality disaster" on a scale likely not seen since whaling decimated their population in the 19th century, an American scientist says. Mark Baumgartner of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute on Cape Cod said the June deaths should be a call for humans to do more to protect the animals when possible.
