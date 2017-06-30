Gulf of St. Lawrence whale deaths a '...

Gulf of St. Lawrence whale deaths a 'mortality disaster,' American expert says

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

The deaths of six right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence are a "mortality disaster" on a scale likely not seen since whaling decimated their population in the 19th century, an American scientist says. Mark Baumgartner of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute on Cape Cod said the June deaths should be a call for humans to do more to protect the animals when possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150 3 hr Canada Day eh 1
News Several premiers heading south of the border to... Jun 7 Tory 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Jun 5 moving-from-gatineau 1
News John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls Jun 4 why no car bridge 2 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May '17 Mother Nature 1
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May '17 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,690 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC