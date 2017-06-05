Grandfather tells murder trial accuse...

Grandfather tells murder trial accused was having trouble with alcohol, drugs

The Guardian

The grandfather of a man accused of killing three people in southern Alberta says one of the victims was a close family friend. Terry Megli says his grandson, Derek Saretzky, knew Hanne Meketech, who was killed in her mobile home in Coleman, Alta., in September 2015.

Prince Edward Island

