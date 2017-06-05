Girl sexually assaulted after being p...

Girl sexually assaulted after being picked up by apparent cab driver in Labrador

19 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Police in Labrador say a girl was sexually assaulted after being picked up by a man believed to be driving a taxi cab. RCMP say a 63-year-old man faces multiple charges after the girl was offered a ride by a man driving a vehicle "believed to be a taxi cab" near an RBC branch in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.

