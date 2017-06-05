Flooding means rail service to northern Manitoba town is off until winter
The only ground transportation to Churchill in northern Manitoba has been suspended indefinitely and is not expected to resume until winter. The owners of the Hudson Bay Railway line say flooding that submerged a section of the track and stopped service on May 23 has caused severe damage.
