Federal minister praises P.E.I for environmental efforts

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

While on official business Environmental Minister, Catherine McKenna took time to see the National Park at Greenwich Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is on her first official visit to P.E.I., addressing delegates at the annual meeting of the Commission for Environmental Cooperation of North America. McKenna said P.E.I. is a great choice to host to the conference because of the work being done here.

Prince Edward Island

