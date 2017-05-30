Farmaste: Island farm hosts new kind of yoga class
Participants will do the yoga class in a studio in the barn and then get to spend time with the farm animals after class. Once the class was over people were able to spend time with some of the animals on the farm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr '17
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
|78 arrested in Ontario human trafficking probe;...
|Apr '17
|surveillance-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC