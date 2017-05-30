Eggs and bacon with healthy heaping of bikers
Anybody enjoying a healthy breakfast of bacon and eggs at Teazers on Saturday morning would be forgiven for feeling a little bit frightened. With a heavy police presence in the streets, close to 100 bikers pored into the Amherst pub and eatery, including members of the Hells Angels and Bacchus motorcycle clubs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|19 hr
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr '17
|lotsa letters not...
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|Apr '17
|Crawford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC