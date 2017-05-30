Eggs and bacon with healthy heaping o...

Eggs and bacon with healthy heaping of bikers

Yesterday

Anybody enjoying a healthy breakfast of bacon and eggs at Teazers on Saturday morning would be forgiven for feeling a little bit frightened. With a heavy police presence in the streets, close to 100 bikers pored into the Amherst pub and eatery, including members of the Hells Angels and Bacchus motorcycle clubs.

