Edmonton man accused of assaulting reporter fined for uttering threats
A man accused of assaulting a reporter during a rally at the Alberta legislature has been fined after pleading guilty to uttering threats. In a video released by The Rebel, Reid is seen attempting to interview Bews at the rally, which was held in support of U.S. protesters opposed to the presidency of Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|20 hr
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Sun
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May 10
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
|LETTER: Uplifting stories from Georgetown
|Apr '17
|lotsa letters not...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC