EDITORIAL: Softwood lumber exemption a breather for Nova Scotia
For both, exclusion was a sweet word to hear from U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Mills, who announced a preliminary decision to maintain the traditional exemption of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador from U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber. Some 600 people are directly employed by this province's sawmills.
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun 4
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May '17
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
