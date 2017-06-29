Doug Paisley, Al Tuck at The Trailside June 28
Doug Paisley will make his much anticipated return to the Trailside in Mount Stewart Thursday, June 28 with P.E.I. songwriter Al Tuck opening the show. Paisley's music, described as roots, folk and country has drawn comparisons to Gordon Lightfoot, James Taylor and Townes Van Zandt.
