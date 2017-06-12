Desmond's sisters call for inquiry, six months after high-profile murder suicide
The twin sisters of a former Canadian soldier who fatally shot his mother, wife, daughter and himself are calling for a fatality inquiry, saying they have yet to receive any useful information from public officials, nearly six months after the tragedy. Cassandra and Chantel Desmond say they have been asking for records and reports to help them understand why Lionel Desmond killed himself and his family in their rural Nova Scotia home in January, but they say their efforts have been in vain.
