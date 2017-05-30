Death of woman found in burning garag...

Death of woman found in burning garage now treated as homicide: police

The Guardian

Police say the death of a 27-year-old Nova Scotia woman who was found in a burning garage is now being treated as a homicide. The RCMP in East Hants say two children were rescued from a home after they were called to a structure fire at about 9 a.m. on April 3 in South Rawdon.

