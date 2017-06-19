Community on P.E.I. vieing for $220,000 in funding
One Prince Edward Island project is among 25 places across the country participating in the National Trust's 2017 This Place Matters crowd funding competition. Thanks to nominations from community members of Tracadie, the project to stabilize Glenaladale has the chance to get off the ground this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
