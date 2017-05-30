Commons committee to hear from banks ...

Commons committee to hear from banks on upselling scandal

The hearings come in the wake of a series of stories by CBC's Go Public in which bank employees describe being pressured to sell products to customers that they did not necessarily want or need. The employees have alleged practices such as pressure to meet increasing sales targets, signing clients up for services without informing them and forging signatures and initials.

