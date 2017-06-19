Colm Magner: a tepid summer breeze tr...

Colm Magner: a tepid summer breeze trying to mimic a tornado

If Neil Young and k.d. lang went to see Million Dollar Quartet at the Confederation Centre of the Arts on opening night, would they have been happy? Or found later weeping in their beer at a local bar? I suspect they, and many other gifted Canadian artists, would be perfectly fine moving forward with their lives regardless of the fact the leadership of The Charlottetown Festival chose an American musical to open the season during Canada's 150th birthday. And the national origin of this musical is a minor concern, in relative terms.

