Charlottetown Rural dumpster fire under investigation

10 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Deputy Chief Tim Mamye says firefighters got the call at about 8:30 p.m. and arrived to find flames and a lot of smoke coming from the dumpter on the high school grounds. "We're still looking into the cause and origin," he said.

Prince Edward Island

