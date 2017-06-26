Charlottetown Rural dumpster fire under investigation
Deputy Chief Tim Mamye says firefighters got the call at about 8:30 p.m. and arrived to find flames and a lot of smoke coming from the dumpter on the high school grounds. "We're still looking into the cause and origin," he said.
