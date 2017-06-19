Charlottetown Islanders Pierre-Olivier Joseph drafted 23rd overall in NHL draft
Charlottetown Islanders defenceman Peirre-Olivier Joseph was drafted in the first round, 23rd overall by the Arizona Coyotes in Friday's NHL draft. Charlottetown Islanders defenceman Pierre-Olivier Joseph didn't have to wait too long to hear his name called at Friday's NHL draft in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several premiers heading south of the border to...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Jun 5
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls
|Jun 4
|why no car bridge 2
|1
|Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid...
|May 26
|Mother Nature
|1
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|May '17
|WALK WITH YAWN
|2
|P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne...
|Apr '17
|r Syrians in Meaford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC