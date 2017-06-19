Charlottetown crossing guard cares about the kids
Crossing guard Dana Doyle received the P.E.I. Home and School Federation's Crossing Guard of the Year award. Students expressed their appreciation for Doyle by writing letters to her saying, "Dana is the best crossing guard in history."
