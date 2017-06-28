Carcass of right whale being towed to...

Carcass of right whale being towed to P.E.I. to determine cause of death

7 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

Researchers examine one of the six North Atlantic right whales that have died in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in a recent handout photo. The Canadian Coast Guard and Fisheries and Oceans hope to beach a dead right whale on a Prince Edward Island shore today in an effort to learn what has killed at least six of the endangered mammals in recent weeks.

Prince Edward Island

