Cane fight breaks out between two eld...

Cane fight breaks out between two elderly women in Ontario parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A cane fight that broke out between two elderly women in a parking lot north of Toronto resulted in police being called to break up the scuffle. York regional police say they were called to a No Frills grocery store parking lot in Vaughan, Ont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Several premiers heading south of the border to... 3 hr Tory 1
News Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces... Mon moving-from-gatineau 1
News John Ivison: Ask not for whom the bridge tolls Jun 4 why no car bridge 2 1
News Pitching P.E.I.: Conservative leadership candid... May 26 Mother Nature 1
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... May 10 WALK WITH YAWN 2
News P.E.I. goes online to address child psychiatris... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News P.E.I. Military Family Resource Centre names ne... Apr '17 r Syrians in Meaford 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,577,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC