Canadian publishing giant Avie Bennett dead at age 89

Historica Canada chairman Stephen Smith says Bennett's "generosity, love of Canada, and the sheer force of his personality" will be missed. Bennett is the former chairman of publishing house McClelland & Stewart Ltd, but he donated three quarters of the company to the University of Toronto in 2000.

